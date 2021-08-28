Report: Chelsea Working on Completing Double Swoop for Jules Kounde & Saul Niguez

Chelsea are continuing to work on a double deal for La Liga duo Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side are 'hoping' to bring in new additions before Tuesday's deadline ahead of the 11pm (UK) transfer deadline.

Kounde and Saul are the two most likely names to come through the doors of Stamford Bridge if more signings are to be made this summer.

Sipa USA

And as per Matt Law, the Blues are 'attempting to conclude a deal for Kounde', with 'negotiations continuing over Saul'.

Kounde didn't travel with the Sevilla squad to face Elche, instead flying to Paris, as he hopes to seal a move to Chelsea.

While conflicting reports have surfaced with Saul. Some claims in Spain suggest a deal is off, while many believe a possible deal is still on.

Sipa USA

It's set to go to the wire if either or both Saul and Kounde are to become Chelsea players this summer.

Tuchel confirmed in his press conference on Friday that he talks remain ongoing over new signings.

"We are hoping, yeah," said Tuchel on new signings. "We still have some ideas that we are trying. Not all decisions are taken, regarding our squad too. There are some negotiations going on, we are aware of the situations. Hoping in the meaning that we need something to make the coach happy and be competitive, absolutely not. I am happy with the squad as it is.

"I have a lot of confidence that we are absolutely competitive on a high level but still all eyes are open and we are aware of all situations. You never know in football. In the moment we are focused on the game tomorrow. There are not many days left to take big decisions, it is all good so far."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube