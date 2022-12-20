Report: Chelsea 'Working On' Josko Gvardiol

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol was one of the standout defenders at this World Cup, starring for Croatia as his country secured a third-place finish.

Chelsea were linked heavily with the 20-year-old last summer and still hold an interest in him. Fabrizio Romano provided fans with an update on their club's pursuit of the Croatian on Monday.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the German side are holding out for £78 million for Gvardiol, with many sides interested in him. Chelsea have been working on this deal since August but now face increased competition following his World Cup showing.

The Blues consider him a 'top player for the future', which seems to be a central theme of the club's recruitment under new owner Todd Boehly.

Many other clubs alongside Chelsea have sent scouts to watch the impressive young defender. Romano claims that the situation surrounding Gvardiol will become clear in the coming days or weeks, so keep an eye out for developments soon.

