Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Working On' Josko Gvardiol

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Report: Chelsea 'Working On' Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea are reportedly working on securing the future of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol was one of the standout defenders at this World Cup, starring for Croatia as his country secured a third-place finish. 

Chelsea were linked heavily with the 20-year-old last summer and still hold an interest in him. Fabrizio Romano provided fans with an update on their club's pursuit of the Croatian on Monday. 

Josko Gvardiol

According to Fabrizio Romano, the German side are holding out for £78 million for Gvardiol, with many sides interested in him. Chelsea have been working on this deal since August but now face increased competition following his World Cup showing. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Blues consider him a 'top player for the future', which seems to be a central theme of the club's recruitment under new owner Todd Boehly. 

Josko Gvardiol

Many other clubs alongside Chelsea have sent scouts to watch the impressive young defender. Romano claims that the situation surrounding Gvardiol will become clear in the coming days or weeks, so keep an eye out for developments soon. 

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Will Be There' For Rafael Leao

By Stephen Smith
Sander Berge
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue To Scout Sheffield United Midfielder Sander Berge

By Dylan McBennett
Emiliano Martinez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Move For Emiliano Martinez

By Dylan McBennett
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Closest To Signing Youssoufa Moukoko

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Keeping An Eye On Mason Mount Situation

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Vivell 'Could Be' Announced This Week

By Stephen Smith
Memphis Depay
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Look For A Loan Striker In January

By Dylan McBennett
Malang Sarr
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Malang Sarr Could Leave Monaco In January

By Dylan McBennett