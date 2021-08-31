August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Working on Loans for Six Players on Deadline Day

Plenty of outgoings still to come.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are looking to find possible loan moves for six players ahead of Tuesday night's transfer deadline, according to reports.

The news comes as the Blues are attempting to complete a couple of deadline day signings;

As per David Ornstein, Chelsea are trying to offload Ross Barkley, Ethan Ampadu, Malang Sarr, Lewis Baker and Charly Musonda before the transfer deadline.

Malang Sarr spent last season on loan at Porto

Malang Sarr spent last season on loan at Porto

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also been mentioned as a potential departure but is 'likely to stay'.

It has been reported that Sarr will move to Bundesliga side Greuther Furth for the season.

Barkley has received interest from West Ham United but there have been no concrete offers for the Chelsea man whilst Ampadu has previously been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

pjimage (6)

It was reported earlier that Ampadu would stay at Chelsea but following a breakthrough in a potential deal for Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid, Ampadu would drop down the pecking order. Therefore, Chelsea will look to loan out the Welsh international.

Lewis Baker and Charly Musonda have not recieved much interest and could end up staying at Chelsea, playing for the reserve side, if no bids come in for the Cobham graduates.

The report emerges following news that the Blues' deadline day would be 'more about outgoings rather than incomings'.

More Chelsea Coverage

sipa_34410701 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Working on Loans for Six Players on Deadline Day

sipa_34781090
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Actively Working' to Sign Saul Niguez on Season-Long Loan With Option to Buy

sipa_34607417 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla's Expletive Message to Chelsea Over Jules Kounde Deal Revealed

Tuchel CHE
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Deadline Day 'More About Outgoings Rather Than Incomings'

sipa_34607417 (2)
Transfer News

Report: What Chelsea Must do to Secure Jules Kounde Signing Ahead of Transfer Deadline

RLC savage
Transfer News

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'Likely to Stay' at Chelsea Ahead of Transfer Deadline

CHO vs Villa
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Set to Stay at Chelsea Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

pjimage (7)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Hopes of Signing Saul Niguez Are 'Over' as Blues Prioritise Jules Kounde Deal