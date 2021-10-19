Report: Chelsea Working On New Contracts for Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea are said to be working on new offers for three of their star players, according to reports.

The Blues are keen to extend deals within the squad, with some players seeing their current contracts expiring next summer.

Mason Mount is also reported to be offered a new deal at the club.

As per Goal, Chelsea are working on deals for Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah.

Both Rudiger and Christensen could leave the club as free agents next summer, but recent reports have hinted that talks are ongoing and new contracts could be offered soon.

Chalobah's current deal doesn't end until 2023, but his impressive breakthrough into the first team this season has warranted him an extended stay at the Blues.

The report says that the club will work on these deals before they focus on the extension of Mount's contract.

Rudiger and Christensen have both been first team squad members since 2017, with the latter spending time on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach before breaking into the main squad.

They have both won winners' medals in the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup since then, and are now key starters in Thomas Tuchel's side.

Chalobah joined the Blues at the age of eight and has worked his way up through the ranks at Cobham. Loan spells at Ipswich, Huddersfield and Lorient progressed his development, and an impressive pre-season has earned him Tuchel's trust.

Chelsea next face Malmo in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

