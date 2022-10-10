Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Working On New Deal For Mason Mount

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Chelsea Working On New Deal For Mason Mount

It has been confirmed Chelsea are working on a new deal for Mason Mount.

Rumours broke yesterday that negotiations between Chelsea and Mason Mount were underway in regards to a new contract, and they have today been confirmed. The club are working on it, and their is confidence surrounding a solution.

Mount is coming into the final 20 months of his current contract at the club, and Chelsea are keen to get it sorted now rather than let it boil down to the wire like the situation that has happened with N'Golo Kante.

Negotiations are well and truly underway, but there is still a way to go before it can be finalised.

Mason Mount

Chelsea are working on a new deal for Mason Mount.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are currently working on a new deal for Mason Mount that will see him earn an extended stay at his boyhood club. The deal is a priority after the Reece James deal, and Mount will earn the same package as the right-back. 

The agreement is not yet sealed but their is certainly confidence from all parties surrounding a deal, and Chelsea are keen on wrapping it up sooner rather than later.

Mason Mount is keen to commit his long-term future to the club, and write his name in the Chelsea history books for a long time to come.

Graham Potter is confident the deal will be done, and insisted yesterday he had no worries about the situation in his interview after the win at Wolves.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Mason Mount and Reece James ahead of AC Milan
Match Coverage

Chelsea Predicted XI vs AC Milan In The UEFA Champions League

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea training
News

Report: Three Chelsea Players Miss Training Ahead Of Tuesday's Game Against AC Milan

By Connor Dossi-White
imago1015736630h
News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Responds To Leaked Video About Mikel Arteta

By Dylan McBennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Romeo Lavia Expected To Stay At Southampton Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Interested In Signing N'Golo Kante From Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Fikayo Tomori vs Chelsea
Match Coverage

AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori Seeks Champions League Revenge vs Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: AC Milan Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Kalidou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

AC Milan Vs Chelsea Match Preview: UEFA Champions League

By Luka Foley