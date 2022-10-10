Report: Chelsea Working On New Deal For Mason Mount

Rumours broke yesterday that negotiations between Chelsea and Mason Mount were underway in regards to a new contract, and they have today been confirmed. The club are working on it, and their is confidence surrounding a solution.

Mount is coming into the final 20 months of his current contract at the club, and Chelsea are keen to get it sorted now rather than let it boil down to the wire like the situation that has happened with N'Golo Kante.

Negotiations are well and truly underway, but there is still a way to go before it can be finalised.

Chelsea are working on a new deal for Mason Mount. IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are currently working on a new deal for Mason Mount that will see him earn an extended stay at his boyhood club. The deal is a priority after the Reece James deal, and Mount will earn the same package as the right-back.

The agreement is not yet sealed but their is certainly confidence from all parties surrounding a deal, and Chelsea are keen on wrapping it up sooner rather than later.

Mason Mount is keen to commit his long-term future to the club, and write his name in the Chelsea history books for a long time to come.

Graham Potter is confident the deal will be done, and insisted yesterday he had no worries about the situation in his interview after the win at Wolves.

