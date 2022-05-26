Chelsea are working on a €60 million fee to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer, according to reports.

The French international has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for over a year, with a deal breaking down last summer.

As per Matteo Moretto, Chelsea are working out a €60 million deal which will see the 23-year-old join the club this summer.

Back in September In September, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began as he remains a top target for this summer.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

Therefore, Kounde is set to become the first signing under the Todd Boehly era at Chelsea.

It is believed that the Frenchman has a €80 million release clause, which Sevilla demanded be paid last summer.

However, the Blues are now negotiating a cheaper deal as Tuchel looks set to rebuild his squad this season.

Incoming owner Todd Boehly is set to hand the German £200 million to improve on his squad this summer, with Kounde most likely arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Further reports have stated that Boehly has been told to use the majority of the funds available this summer to overhaul the Chelsea defence, with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger departing.

It remains to be seen who will join Kounde at the club as Chelsea continue to negotiate a €60 million deal.

