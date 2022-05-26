Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea 'Working Out' €60M Jules Kounde Transfer Fee With Sevilla

Chelsea are working on a €60 million fee to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer, according to reports. 

The French international has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for over a year, with a deal breaking down last summer.

As per Matteo Moretto, Chelsea are working out a €60 million deal which will see the 23-year-old join the club this summer.

imago1012229033h

Back in September In September, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began as he remains a top target for this summer.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

Therefore, Kounde is set to become the first signing under the Todd Boehly era at Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is believed that the Frenchman has a €80 million release clause, which Sevilla demanded be paid last summer.

imago1011940230h

However, the Blues are now negotiating a cheaper deal as Tuchel looks set to rebuild his squad this season.

Incoming owner Todd Boehly is set to hand the German £200 million to improve on his squad this summer, with Kounde most likely arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Further reports have stated that Boehly has been told to use the majority of the funds available this summer to overhaul the Chelsea defence, with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger departing.

It remains to be seen who will join Kounde at the club as Chelsea continue to negotiate a €60 million deal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011825288h
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Cool Interest in Chelsea Forward Timo Werner

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1012229033h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Five-Man Chelsea Defensive Transfer Shortlist Revealed as Jules Kounde Move Expected

By Rob Calcutt11 hours ago
imago1012002863h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Wants Robert Lewandowski at Chelsea Amid Striker's Barcelona Dream

By Rob Calcutt11 hours ago
imago1012236413h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Shortlists Five Attacking Targets to Bolster Chelsea Attack

By Rob Calcutt12 hours ago
imago1011676023h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Monitoring' Man City Winger Raheem Sterling as Thomas Tuchel Handed £200M Transfer Budget

By Rob Calcutt12 hours ago
imago1012248417h
News

Todd Boehly Expected to Spend 'Significant Time' Outlining New Chelsea Era With Thomas Tuchel

By Rob Calcutt13 hours ago
imago1012194444h (3)
News

Todd Boehly Wants to Take Chelsea to the Top of English Football Amid Imminent Takeover

By Rob Calcutt13 hours ago
imago1012065179h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea & Barcelona 'Most Interested' in Napoli's €40M Valued Kalidou Koulibaly

By Nick Emms14 hours ago