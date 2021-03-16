Report: Chelsea 'would be willing' to spend £47.5M to land Juventus star Paulo Dybala

Chelsea are reportedly willing to spend in excess of £40 million to land Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer.

The 27-year-old's contract is set to expire next summer in Italy, and has only five goal contribution [three goals and two assists] in 16 appearances this season.

He has been sidelined since January due to a ligament injury and his time with the Old Lady could be coming to an end as early as this summer.

As per France Football via Sport Witness, Dybala is one of the players who could be sold this summer to allow for the Bianconeri to bring in new additions.

And it's been reported that both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur 'would be willing' to spend £43-47.5 million to sign Dybala.

It is known that Chelsea are looking at bringing a new centre-forward this summer, with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland the number one target for the Blues.

Chelsea have had their issues in attack this season, a lack of final product has been the Blues' downfall this term and a new striker this summer is inevitable.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has already refused to be drawn into the summer transfer market over the last week after Chelsea's problems in front of goal continued against Leeds United.

He said: "It is not time to reflect for the summer and other solutions, other than what we have.

"We have guys that we are happy with and are looking for more solutions; we will try to help them."

