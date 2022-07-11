Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Would ‘Jump’ at the Chance to Sign Barcelona Target Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea and Barcelona could go head to head again with the Blues reportedly interested in Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski. 

Barcelona and Chelsea are best of friends and worst enemies this summer transfer window.

The Spanish side are wanting to sign Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso this summer, something Todd Boehly has discussed with their board.

The Blues are also supposedly interested in signing Barcelona's Sergino Dest and Frenkie de Jong too.

Robert Lewandowski

However, both sides battled it out for Raphinha's signature this window and it looks like the Catalonian side are going to win that race.

One player who has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou is Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish forward has stated he wants to leave Germany this summer, however, Bayern don't want to sell but they will if someone can meet their €50m valuation.

Lewandowski

So far Barcelona have had multiple bids rejected, which has opened the door for other clubs to get in involved.

One club who have been watching this situation develop is Thomas Tuchel's side and if rumours are to be believed then they might try and sign the 33-year-old.

According to Nick Purewal, via Blue_Footy, Chelsea would jump at the chance to sign Lewandowski should Barcelona not be able to pull off a deal.

However, Purewal says that the Blues appear to be focused on signing another versatile forward.

