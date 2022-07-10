Report: Chelsea 'Would Love' To Sign West Ham United Star Declan Rice

Chelsea are attempting to rebuild the gaps left in their squad this summer and according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, those at Stamford Bridge would like to bring in a player close to home.

The Blues have secured their first signing on the transfer window for under £50m in Manchester City's Raheem Sterling but they still have a lot of work to do.

Rice in action for the Hammers last season. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea had approached the Hammers over the midfielder in the past but 90min claimed that the bid was turned down as David Moyes looks keen to build his team around the 23-year-old.

The East London club have set an extortionate price tag on Rice of £150m, as The Athletic reported earlier this year, despite his contract ending in 2024.

Nevertheless, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "They would love to have Declan Rice back at Stamford Bridge, but even if Jorginho does leave I think it’s going to be pretty hard to persuade West Ham to cash in on Rice this summer."

Rice featuring for England. IMAGO / NurPhoto

The England international would provide exceptional cover for Thomas Tuchel's squad but it might be a while before they can procure his signature.

