Report: Chelsea Would 'Not Object' to Hakim Ziyech Departure

Chelsea would 'not object' to a departure from attacker Hakim Ziyech, according to reports.

The Moroccan joined the Blues last summer from Ajax, but has failed to perform as well as he did at the Dutch giants in west London.

He has enjoyed minutes on the pitch for the club in recent weeks, but rumours suggest that he may be looking to leave the European Champions.

According to Sky Deutschland via Sport Witness, Chelsea 'would not object' to moving Ziyech on to another club.

He has been linked with loan moves to AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks, with Barcelona more recently showing an interest in the Moroccan.

The La Liga side were also keen on signing him from Ajax in 2019, but the Blues were able to secure his signature ahead of them.

Ziyech is believed to be open to a move to the Nou Camp, but they are yet to have made an offer for him.

The Moroccan has featured 49 times for Chelsea since joining, scoring eight goals and assisting five.

His two goals this season have both been crucial for the Blues, with his first coming against Villarreal in the Super Cup final in August, and the second being the only goal of the game in their win against Malmo in October.

Ziyech enjoyed a strong pre season, but has been unable to secure a consistent place in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI, thus suggesting a move could be on the cards.

