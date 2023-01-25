Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Would Prefer To Allow Conor Gallagher To Leave

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Chelsea Would Prefer To Allow Conor Gallagher To Leave

Chelsea would prefer to allow Conor Gallagher to leave the club on loan in January but could be tempted for a permanent deal if the right offer arrives.

Chelsea would prefer to allow Conor Gallagher to leave the club on loan in January, but could be tempted to let the midfielder leave if the right offer was to come along.

Gallagher is attracting interest from Newcastle and Crystal Palace, and Chelsea up until now are only looking at letting the player leave on a loan basis.

The right fee is the only way Chelsea would let the player leave permanently, and also if they sign a midfielder before the end of the window.

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea would prefer to let Conor Gallagher leave on loan.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Chelsea are not currently willing to allow Conor Gallagher to leave the club permanently, but could change their stance if they are offered £35-£40million.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are interested in Gallagher but are yet to make a concrete offer for the player. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea are looking to sign a midfielder before the window closes and if they don't they may look into making Gallagher stay at the club due to the lack of cover.

Chelsea would listen to offers for Conor Gallagher for around £40million.

Chelsea would listen to offers for Conor Gallagher for around £40million.

Gallagher would like the opportunity to play more first-team football and would certainly get them chances at Palace or Newcastle.

Newcastle are also interested in signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, but the Blue's are more likely to be willing to sell player's to Palace due to the race for top four.

The stance from Chelsea is clear, if any club wants to sign Gallagher on a permanent basis they will need to pay around £40million.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Priority In January Is Malo Gusto

By Dylan McBennett
Mykhailo Mudryk & Mohammed Salah
News

'He Has Great Ambition' - Azpilicueta and Potter On Mykhailo Mudryk

By Luka Foley
Bakayoko
Transfer News

Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Yet To Accept Offer From Turkish Club

By Luka Foley
Amadou Onana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea May Explore A Loan Signing For The Midfield

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Hold A Strong Interest In Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Lyon Want Over €30million From Chelsea For Malo Gusto

By Dylan McBennett
Pedro Porro
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Monitoring Sporting Lisbon Defender Pedro Porro

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Brighton Set £100million Price Tag On Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett