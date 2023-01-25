Report: Chelsea Would Prefer To Allow Conor Gallagher To Leave On Loan

Chelsea would prefer to allow Conor Gallagher to leave the club on loan in January, but could be tempted to let the midfielder leave if the right offer was to come along.

Gallagher is attracting interest from Newcastle and Crystal Palace, and Chelsea up until now are only looking at letting the player leave on a loan basis.

The right fee is the only way Chelsea would let the player leave permanently, and also if they sign a midfielder before the end of the window.

Chelsea would prefer to let Conor Gallagher leave on loan. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Chelsea are not currently willing to allow Conor Gallagher to leave the club permanently, but could change their stance if they are offered £35-£40million.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are interested in Gallagher but are yet to make a concrete offer for the player.

Chelsea are looking to sign a midfielder before the window closes and if they don't they may look into making Gallagher stay at the club due to the lack of cover.

Chelsea would listen to offers for Conor Gallagher for around £40million.

Gallagher would like the opportunity to play more first-team football and would certainly get them chances at Palace or Newcastle.

Newcastle are also interested in signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, but the Blue's are more likely to be willing to sell player's to Palace due to the race for top four.

The stance from Chelsea is clear, if any club wants to sign Gallagher on a permanent basis they will need to pay around £40million.

