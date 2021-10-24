    • October 24, 2021
    Report: Chelsea 'Wouldn't Close' Door on Eden Hazard Return

    Author:

    Chelsea would not be against the possibility of their former number 10 Eden Hazard returning to the club, according to reports.

    Hazard left the club in 2019 to move to Real Madrid for a fee in excess of £100 million including add-ons. 

    He has since not made anywhere near the impact in Spain compared to what he had previously made in England, making less than half the number of appearances for the Spanish giants per season as he did at Chelsea, albeit mainly due to injuries.

    sipa_35312914

    As per El Nacional, CEO of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez is keen on maintaining good relations with Chelsea, as the club still see a future with the Belgian forward.

    Chelsea have spent the last two seasons searching for a striker, someone just as dangerous in front of goal as Hazard proved to be.

    After Timo Werner's signing in summer 2020 didn't go as planned, the Blues paid £97.5 million this summer for Romelu Lukaku, who has been going through a brief goal drought recently.

    Amid Chelsea's search for a goal scorer, talk of Erling Haaland going to Chelsea has resurfaced, after Thomas Tuchel spoke positively about him recently.

    sipa_35654981

    However, the Blues have proved that they can score with any player already this season, having scored 30 goals, shared between 17 different goal scorers.

    Despite Chelsea already having a strong attacking prowess, especially from wide positions, Hazard would undoubtedly be met back at Stamford Bridge with open arms.

    sipa_35396850
    Report: Chelsea Wouldn't Close The Door on Eden Hazard Return

