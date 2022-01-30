Report: Chelsea Yet to Make a Formal Bid for Barcelona Forward Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea are yet to make a formal bid for Barcelona wide player Ousmane Dembele, but they are keen to do so soon, according to reports.

The Blues are looking for wide options to reinforce their squad after losing Ben Chilwell and Reece James to injury.

With Thomas Tuchel having managed Dembele at Borussia Dortmund before the Frenchman moved to Barcelona, he is reportedly keen to manage him again.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

As reported by SPORT, via Sport Witness, neither Chelsea nor rival interested party Paris Saint-Germain have as of yet made a formal offer to take Dembele away from Catalonia.

The report goes on to state that Thomas Tuchel's Blues are, however, 'willing to sign' the player within the next 48 hours, although it is not yet clear whether they want him on loan or as a permanent signing.

The French international has been having problems in negotiating a contract extension recently with Barcelona and the club have told him that he needs to either sign an extension soon or prepare to leave.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

With the Catalan club's financial troubles in recent years, a club that is willing to snatch Dembele off their hands may be beneficial for Xavi's side.

What's more, Dembele has reportedly been 'thinking about leaving' the Catalan club in January, and with transfer deadline day around the corner, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea could be a good destination for him.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube