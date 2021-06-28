Report: Chelsea Yet to Make Decision Over New Striker Amid Haaland, Kane & Lukaku Interest

There are still a few names on the shortlist.

Chelsea have not yet made a decision on which striker to buy this summer, according to reports.

The Blues have been heavily linked with several forward options as Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his Champions League winning squad - including Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Tottenham's Harry Kane.

As per Fabrizio Romano, via Benchwarmers, Chelsea will 'certainly buy a new striker' but no decision has been made yet.

Chelsea are leading the pursuit for Erling Haaland this summer Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

The report continues to state that Dortmund are hopeful that Erling Haaland will stay in Germany.

The Norwegian has been heavily linked with Chelsea but with the Blues quoted £150 million for the 20-year-old, Roman Abramovich must decide whether to pay the fee.

Romelu Lukaku has also been linked with a return to Chelsea but according to Romano, the Belgian is not on the market this summer as he wants to stay in Milan, where he is happy.

Manchester City are providing Chelsea's biggest competition for Kane, with the club making an official £100 million bid for the England captain. However, Tottenham have no plans to accept this offer.

Romelu Lukaku has also been touted for a move back to London following a successful Euro 2020 so far Photo By Alexander Demianchuk/TASS/Sipa USA

With Lukaku happy at Inter and Tottenham's desire to keep Kane, Chelsea could turn all their attention to 'dream signing' Haaland this summer.

However, previous reports have said that Chelsea are considering other options such as Villarreal's Gerard Moreno and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski if the Blues cannot land their primary targets this summer.

Chelsea have also been linked with Brentford talisman Ivan Toney.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

