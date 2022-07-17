Report: Chelsea Youngster Armando Broja Set For A Move To West Ham United

An impressive loan spell at Southampton last season attracted a lot of Premier League interest for Armando Broja, but it seems the race for the Chelsea youngster has been won by West Ham United.

The 20-year-old made his first appearance for the Blues u18s four years ago after moving through the Cobham Academy.

Broja for Southampton. IMAGO / PA Images

The striker contributed 10 goals and assists across all competitions for the Saints, and was considered an option for Thomas Tuchel's squad after Lukaku's departure, but a new report suggests he's on his way to the Hammers.

Chelsea had initially been reluctant to sell the Albanian so, the Irons have managed to work a compromise and are willing to take him on a 12-month-loan deal before seeing if they can make the switch permanent at the end of the season, the Mail Online has revealed.

Broja for the Blues. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea have stated repeatedly that a new number 9 is not on their list of priorities this transfer window, and now with the signing of the versatile Raheem Sterling, it might be the perfect time for West Ham to make their move.

Read More Chelsea News