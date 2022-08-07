Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi In Talks With Borussia Dortmund For Loan Move

Blues star Callum Hudson-Odoi looks to leave the club in search of regular game time after returning back from injury. 

According to Dharmesh Sheth from Sky Sports, Hudson Odoi has asked Chelsea to leave this summer in search of regular football. The 21-year-old's representatives have been in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a loan move but will consider all options before making a decision. 

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Leicester City, Newcastle United, and Southampton have also expressed their interest in the English winger but no club has come to an agreement for Hudson-Odoi as of now. 

A loan move away from the club is looking more likely due to Hudson-Odoi still having two years left on his current contract. 

The 21-year-old was left out of Thomas Tuchles's squad in Chelsea's opening game of the season against Everton where the Blues came away with a 1-0 win after Jorghino slotted away a penalty. 

Towards the back end of last season, Hudson-Odoi picked up an Achilles injury which put the winger on the sideline for three months. It was reported the 21-year-old was one of the first players back to start pre-season to make sure he was match ready. 

Timo Werner

Another forward looking to leave this summer is German forward Timo Werner. Like Hudson-Odoi, Werner looks to head back to Germany to his former club RB Leipzig on a permeant deal. 

With only a few little details left to discuss, Werner is expected to leave Chelsea for a fee of £25 million as early as next week.

