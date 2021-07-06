Report: Birmingham City Set to Sign Chelsea's Castillo on Loan

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Youngster Castillo Set for Birmingham Loan

The forgotton wing-back is set for another move.
Author:
Publish date:

Birmingham City are close to securing a loan deal for Chelsea academy player Juan Familia-Castillo, according to reports.

Castillo was thought to be an exciting prospect at Cobham, joining Chelsea in 2016.

As per Birmingham Live, the 21-year-old is set to join the Blues of Birmingham on a season-long loan.

The Dutchman spent last season on loan in Den Haag

Castillo joined Chelsea from Ajax in 2016 and featured regularly for the club's youth team over a three year period until returning to Holland in a loan deal to Jong Ajax in 2019.

From here, Castillo completed a loan move to AZ Alkamaar and made one appearance for the senior side whilst featuring for Jong AZ.

Last season saw the Netherlands Under-20 international turn out for ADO Den Haag in the Eredevise, playing 16 times for the Dutch outfit.

Ian Maatsen spent last season on loan at Lee Bowyer's Charlton before the manager left for Birmingham

With Chelsea currently employing three first-team left-backs, chances will be limited for Castillo in and around Thomas Tuchel's set-up, so a loan move in England will be the perfect platform to see what the wide-man can do.

Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer has been trusted with Chelsea's youngsters in the past, having brought in Conor Gallagher and fellow Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen to Charlton in the last couple of seasons before the 44-year-old moved on to Birmingham.

It is clear that Chelsea trust the manager to develop their academy players as both Gallagher and Maatsen were success stories at the Addicks under Bowyer.

Expect to see this deal completed fairl quickly, with no complications as the move suits all parties.

