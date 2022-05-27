Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Youngster Levi Colwill Attracting Premier League Interest Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill is attracting transfer interest from other Premier League sides amid the summer window, according to reports. 

Colwill has spent the season on loan from the Blues at Championship outfit Huddersfield Town, who could be promoted to the top flight if they beat Nottingham Forest in the play-off final on Sunday. 

He has thoroughly impressed during his spell at the Terriers, with some thinking he could play a part in the Chelsea senior squad next season. 

imago1012068122h

According to Goal, the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City have inquired about a summer transfer for the 19-year-old.

Other Premier League sides are also thought to have done the same, with Colwill playing to such a high standard this season for Huddersfield.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is believed that scouts from top flight clubs will be in attendance for the play-off final on Sunday afternoon, and the likes of Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brighton are also said to be keen on a move for the defender.

Previous reports have linked him with a move to Everton, with their manager and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard hoping to sign him this summer.

imago1010983164h

Colwill recently revealed that he is ready to play Premier League football after just one loan spell away from Chelsea.

He said: “Things have been going well. Why am I going to start thinking about the future when I have to concentrate on the present? It has to stay that way.

“I think I’m ready (for the Premier League). I’ve learnt a lot this year so the next step I hope will be in the Premier League with Chelsea, Huddersfield or whoever.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011935906h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Forward Romelu Lukaku Requests Inter Milan Meeting With Entourage

By Matt Debono19 minutes ago
imago1012252802h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Join Bayern Munich in Push for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1012194444h (3)
News

Report: Todd Boehly to Spend Summer in UK Amid Takeover at Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt14 hours ago
imago1012187007h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Todd Boehly to Devise New Chelsea Recruitment Strategy This Summer

By Rob Calcutt15 hours ago
imago1012248794h
News

Chelsea Delay Inevitable Todd Boehly-Led Takeover Announcement After Share Confirmation

By Nick Emms16 hours ago
imago1012187007h (1)
News

Todd Boehly Keen for Instant Chelsea Success Amid Pending Takeover

By Rob Calcutt17 hours ago
imago1011439174h
News

Report: Jules Kounde 'Convinced' He Will Be Chelsea's First Choice Defender Ahead of Move

By Nick Emms17 hours ago
imago1004482163h
News

Danny Drinkwater Pens Honest Chelsea Farewell After 'Business Move Goes Wrong'

By Nick Emms18 hours ago