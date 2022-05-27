Report: Chelsea Youngster Levi Colwill Attracting Premier League Interest Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill is attracting transfer interest from other Premier League sides amid the summer window, according to reports.

Colwill has spent the season on loan from the Blues at Championship outfit Huddersfield Town, who could be promoted to the top flight if they beat Nottingham Forest in the play-off final on Sunday.

He has thoroughly impressed during his spell at the Terriers, with some thinking he could play a part in the Chelsea senior squad next season.

According to Goal, the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City have inquired about a summer transfer for the 19-year-old.

Other Premier League sides are also thought to have done the same, with Colwill playing to such a high standard this season for Huddersfield.

It is believed that scouts from top flight clubs will be in attendance for the play-off final on Sunday afternoon, and the likes of Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brighton are also said to be keen on a move for the defender.

Previous reports have linked him with a move to Everton, with their manager and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard hoping to sign him this summer.

Colwill recently revealed that he is ready to play Premier League football after just one loan spell away from Chelsea.

He said: “Things have been going well. Why am I going to start thinking about the future when I have to concentrate on the present? It has to stay that way.

“I think I’m ready (for the Premier League). I’ve learnt a lot this year so the next step I hope will be in the Premier League with Chelsea, Huddersfield or whoever.”

