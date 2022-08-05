Report: Chelsea Youngster Levi Colwill Verges Closer To Join Brighton

Levi Colwill's future at Chelsea has gained a lot of attention in recent weeks after recently returning from a loan spell at Championship club Huddersfield Town.

The 19-year-old is now set to be on the move to Premier League side Brighton And Hove Albion in hope of gaining enough experience to reach Thomas Tuchels squad next season.

IMAGO / News Images

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Levi Colwill will join the Seagulls on a year loan deal with no option to buy. The English defender is already at Brighton's training center meaning the deal is likely to be announced very soon.

Blues boss Tuchel thinks highly of the player but has not seen enough of him to be convinced to put him into Chelsea's first-team squad.

The two clubs have also seemed to come to an agreement for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Cucurella has been spotted at Cobham this morning which could lead to the Spainad getting announced later today. Chelsea will pay the fee of £52 million for the 24-year-old to strengthen the Blue's defense.

With one left-back in, Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso seems to be on his way out. Reports have come out this morning saying Alonso is on the verge of joining the Spanish giants Barcelona.

