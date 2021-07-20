Report: Chelsea Youngster Lewis Bate Closing in on Leeds United Move

Chelsea star Lewis Bate is nearing a switch to Leeds United after rejecting a contract extension at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The 18-year-old is seeking a move away from his boyhood club in search of regular first-team football, after emerging through the youth ranks at Cobham.

It has been reported that the west London side are becoming 'worried' by the growing trend of promising teenage players leaving elsewhere by refusing to commit their future to the Champions League winners.

As reported by Simon Johnson, Bate is nearing a permanent transfer to Leeds this summer, as Marcelo Bielsa's side have reached an agreement on a fee with Chelsea, which will include a sell-on clause without a buy-back option.

It has further been reported that personal terms could be agreed upon soon by the player's entourage, and Bate could undergo his medical as soon as tomorrow.

Furthermore, the possibility of another club hijacking a deal, albeit highly unlikely, hasn't been ruled out, with a series of top English sides monitoring the midfielder's contract situation.

With rumours circling about the midfielder's future at Chelsea, Bate was demoted the club's U-16 ranks last week, suggesting that the club were worried that the Englishman could choose to leave the club ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton were also in the running for the talented youngster, with Bate looking for a quicker pathway to first-team football despite Chelsea having presented a 'good offer' to the London-born star to further his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have also seen academy stars Tino Livramento and Myles Peart-Harris reject new deals, which is a concerning look for the club, who are struggling to extend the stay of some of their most talented youngsters.

