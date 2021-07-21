Report: Fee Revealed for Lewis Bate Ahead of Leeds United Medical

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Youngster Set for Leeds United Medical and the Fee Has Been Revealed

The academy graduate is set to leave.
Chelsea have agreed a fee with Leeds United for youngster Lewis Bate, with a medical set to be completed, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has opted to join Marcelo Bielsa's side in search of regular first-team minutes.

The fee has been revealed as per Nizaar Kinsella, as Chelsea are set to receive around £1.5 million for the midfielder.

The Blues will also receive add ons and have a sell on fee percentage as part of the deal.

A medical is set to be completed as soon as today as Bate looks for first team football.

The news comes as fellow academy graduates Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi have already departed the club.

Several other academy graduates have been linked with moves away this summer as The Blues have seen academy stars Tino Livramento and Myles Peart-Harris reject new deals, which is a concerning look for the club, who are struggling to extend the stay of some of their most talented youngsters.

With rumours circling about the midfielder's future at Chelsea, Bate was demoted the club's U-16 ranks last week, suggesting that the club were worried that the Englishman could choose to leave the club ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton were also in the running for the talented youngster, with Bate looking for a quicker pathway to first-team football, leading to him preferring a move to Marco Bielsa's side over Chelsea rivals Liverpool.

A deal could be completed as soon as this evening, with Bate looking for first team minutes rather than a loan move.

