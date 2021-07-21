Report: Chelsea Youngster Dynel Simeu Set for Southampton Move After Rejecting Chelsea Contract

Chelsea academy starlet Dynel Simeu is set to leave the club and join Southampton on a free transfer after rejecting a new deal at the Blues, according to reports.

It was previously reported that the academy star would leave the club this summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Simeu will depart Stamford Bridge and sign for Premier League club Southampton after rejecting Chelsea's proposal for a new contract.

Simeu was born in Cameroon but grew up in Southampton, and is set to return to his home town as he moves to the Saints.

The centre-back joined the club at Under-13 level and progressed through the ranks at Cobham before signing his first professional contract at Chelsea in 2019.

He was named on the bench for Chelsea's Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich in the 2019/20 season

Simeu has previously spoke on his admiration for Southampton.

In an interview with Football.London last year, he said: “I came from a Sunday league team in Southampton and with my background I didn’t know many footballers and didn’t even know how Chelsea Academy worked, I thought playing here was unrealistic,” he told the club's in-house media channel earlier this year.

“I admired Portsmouth and Southampton because that’s all I knew, I always dreamed of becoming a footballer but my family and I never thought it was realistic, then when I got the chance everything happened quickly and it was unbelievable.”

Simeu joins a long list of Chelsea academy stars set to leave this summer alongside Lewis Bate, Tino Livramento and Myles Pear-Harris. Marc Guehi has already departed for Crystal Palace.

