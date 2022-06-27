Report: Chelsea Youth Goalkeeper Joins Hull City on Loan-to-Buy Transfer

Chelsea youth goalkeeper Nathan Baxter is set to re-join Championship side Hull City on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The 23 year-old spent last season on loan with Hull however only played 18 times in an injury hit campaign as City maintained their Championship status.

Despite only 16 league apperances he registered 7 clean sheets and had the highest save percentage in the Championship with 79.5 percent.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Joining Chelsea as an 8 year-old, the goalkeeper played in all of the youth teams in the Chelsea set up before heading out on his first loan move to Solihull Moors in the 2016/17 season.

Baxter has never made a senior Chelsea apperance and has been on five further loan moves since his stint with Solihull Moors.

Playing at different levels of the game, Baxter has played for Woking, Yeovil Town, Ross County and Accrington Stanley before his loan move with Hull last season.

Should the 23 year-old join Hull on a permament basis at the end of next season, it bring an end to his 17 year association with Chelsea.

