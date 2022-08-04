Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea's £60 Million Bid For Leicester City's Wesley Fofana Rejected

Chelsea are continuing their attempts to bring in another center back this summer. They have begun negotiations with Leicester City for Wesley Fofana, with a bid reportedly being placed on Wednesday.

Leicester are known to drive a hard bargain for their players, with Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell the most recent examples. Chelsea will certainly have this in mind when negotiating with them and they have reportedly already seen their first big-money bid rejected.

Di Marzio's Nathan Gissing reported on the Frenchman's future late Wednesday. Gissing stated that this £60 million bid for the defender went in on Wednesday, but was rejected by the Foxes, who desire to keep him this summer.

Leicester City are said to want £80 million if they are to reluctantly part with Fofana this summer. Chelsea are hoping for a fee of around £70 million, so there is still a fair bit of negotiating to be done between the two clubs to close this transfer. 

The 21-year-old is said to be 'very keen' on making the switch to West London this summer. Chelsea will be hoping they can leverage this desire and have Fofana push for the move, potentially knocking his price down to a more acceptable figure. 

Brendan Rodgers is desparate to keep the Frenchman this summer, but the Foxes have shown time and time again that if their price is met, they are willing to part with just about anyone, as long as a replacement is attainable. 

