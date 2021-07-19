Report: Chelsea's Admiration for Borussia Dortmund Striker Erling Haaland Remains 'Very Strong'

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea's Admiration for Haaland Remains 'Very Strong'

The Norwegian is Chelsea's top target.
Chelsea's admiration for their main priority and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland remains 'very strong' and hasn't diminished this summer, according to reports.

The forward has returned to Dortmund's pre-season training ahead of the new season as the club wish to keep the Norway international at the club.

As per The Athletic, Chelsea remain interested in the forward and their admiration is still 'very strong' and hasn't diminished despite Dortmund's stance on keeping the forward.

The Blues were dealt a blow in their pursuit for Haaland as the striker is open to staying in Germany, having bough a new house in Dortmund.

The player's entourage are aware of Chelsea's interest as his agent Mino Raiola and father Alfie Haaland know about the 'concrete interest' from the London club.

Chelsea will leave 'no stone unturned' in their pursuit for the player but may have to pay over the odds to bring Haaland to London this summer.

Borussia Dortmund could demand as much as £150 million for the superstar as they do not want to lose another key player following the departure of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted their plan remains on Haaland staying for another year, making Chelsea's task this summer more difficult.

"We are planning firmly with Erling for the new season." he said.

Chelsea are reportedly ready to sell Tammy Abraham, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi to fund a move for Haaland.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

