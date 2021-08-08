Report: Chelsea's Agreed Deal For Romelu Lukaku Hands Tottenham Setback

Chelsea's agreed transfer to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge has handed Tottenham Hotspur a major setback as Inter Milan will now not sell Lautaro Martinez to Spurs, according to reports.

The Blues are set to sign Lukaku next week after agreeing personal terms and a transfer fee with Inter.

As per Football.London, Tottenham had agreed a fee with the Italians for Martinez but this was before Chelsea had agreed to sign Lukaku, therefore Inter may not let Martinez leave.

There are question marks over whether the Italian Champions will allow both of their strikers to leave the club, now 'making noise' that they do not want to sell Martinez.

Spurs are looking for a striker with doubts over Harry Kane's future at the club as the forward hasn't returned to pre-season training yet.

Chelsea have previously been linked with a move for the England captain, however Lukaku has been chosen to lead the line for the Blues.

Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Personal terms had been previously agreed with Lukaku after Lukaku expressed his desire to return to London and on Saturday a breakthrough was made when the two clubs agreed a fee of £97.5 million.

The Belgian is set to complete his medical on Monday ahead of a move to Chelsea and Inter's financial worries have been eased due to the sale of Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, therefore they do not need to sell Martinez to Spurs this summer.

Tottenham will have to look elsewhere for a striker due to Chelsea's quick negotiations to get Lukaku over the line whilst Inter may refuse to sell Martinez.

