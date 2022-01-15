Report: Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Attracting Interest From Barcelona & Bayern Munich

Chelsea defender Andraes Christensen is attracting strong interest from European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The 25-year-old's current deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season with it looking increasingly unlikely that he will extend his stay in London.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both 'strongly interested' in signing the Chelsea defender

IMAGO / PA Images

It was recently reported that Christensen is unlikely to sign a contract extension with his club amid interest from abroad as Barcelona, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich have all bee reportedly keeping a close eye on the defender.

Romano continued to report that the defender will make a decision on his future 'soon' as Europe's top clubs circle.

The defender has changed his representatives after talks with Chelsea broke down last year, but there has been no progress under his new agents, who could work to find him a deal away from Thomas Tuchel's side.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Last month it was reported that Christensen has no intention of remaining at Stamford Bridge and will push for a move abroad when his contract expires despite Tuchel's side offering him an extension.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen in the coming weeks as talks will be unable to take place in person with the player due to him testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of Chelsea's clash vs Man City.



Tuchel made the selection decision to try drop Chistensen in order to influence the Danish international into signing a new deal last month, but this has not seemed to work.

"We have to hope it influences the contract situation a little bit. As I understood it the club wants the same, the player wants the same and the coach wants the same — (for Christensen) to stay. That’s why we need the commitment and then we can continue.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube