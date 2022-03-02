Report: Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Pushing for Barcelona Move Ahead of Meeting Next Week

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen is pushing for a move to Barcelona ahead of a 'key meeting' next week, according to reports.

The Danish defender will be out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season and he has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe including the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

However, Barcelona have shown the most interest, with several recent reports suggesting that a deal for him, as well as Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta, are 'practically done'.

IMAGO / PA Images

As reported by Matteo Moretto, Christensen is pushing hard for the move to Barcelona as the Catalan side is his desired destination.

The report also states that there will be a key meeting next week between Xavi's club and Christensen's representatives in an attempt to close a deal between the two.

Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff, who both work as directors for FC Barcelona, were apparently in London today as the La Liga side try to ramp up efforts to acquire the Dane's signature.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta has also been linked with a move to Barcelona, although Chelsea still reportedly believe they might be able to hold onto the Spaniard.

Should the duo leave the club, the European champions will desperately look to reinforce their defensive strengths in the summer, as fellow centre-back Antonio Rudiger may also be leaving the club.

Luckily for the Blues, defenders Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah both signed contract extensions earlier on in the season which will see them stay at the club for at least another season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube