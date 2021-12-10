Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Report: Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Emerges as AC Milan Transfer Target Amid Contract Stand-Off

Author:

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has emerged as a potential target for AC Milan, according to reports. 

The Blues centre-back has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks over the situation regarding his contract at the west London side, with reports suggesting he could leave the club next summer after five years in the capital. 

It is now believed that the Serie A giants could be a potential destination for the German international should he leave Chelsea. 

According to Sempre Milan, Rudiger has now become a potential transfer target for Milan as they continue their search for a new defender.

Simon Kjaer will be out for 'at least six months' after undergoing surgery on the ACL injury he suffered during their win over Genoa at the beginning of the month.

The report suggests that they are now looking for a defensive reinforcement whilst Kjaer recovers throughout the rest of the season, with Rudiger now being a suggested option for them.

Chelsea duo Andreas Christensen and Malang Sarr have also been names mentioned on their shortlist.

Rudiger joined the Blues from Roma in 2017 and has made 169 appearances in all competitions since then, scoring nine goals and assisting five.

He was a crucial part of Chelsea's Champions League success last season, keeping eight clean sheets throughout the whole tournament.

However recent speculation has suggested he may leave the club at the end of the campaign upon the expiration of his contract and despite the club wanting him to stay, there is interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and PSG for his services.

