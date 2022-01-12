Report: Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger in Talks With Man City, Tottenham, Juventus & PSG Ahead of Summer Move

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is in talks with four clubs and will join one of Man City, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is free to talk to overseas clubs as his contract expires at the end of the season.

As per Gianluica Di Marzio via MadridXtra, Rudiger is in talks with the four clubs and will join one as things stand.

The journalist states: “Rudiger is in talks with Juventus, Man City, Tottenham and PSG. He will join one of these four clubs as things stand.”

This comes after it was reported that the German has his heart in two places - London and Madrid.

However, it appears that Real Madrid are not one of the four clubs that he will join, according to Di Marzio.

Tottenham are the only London club interested in making a transfer move for Rudiger, whilst Chelsea are determined to keep him at the club.

It is difficult to see one of the best defenders in the world join Spurs, who are not guaranteed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Chelsea are still negotiating with Rudiger for a new deal.

He said: “I cannot predict the future. I don’t know if his representatives talk to other clubs. If you know so or assume so, fair enough. It is possible now because it is January and he has not signed yet.

"As I understand it, we are in communication with him. The club are in communication. He is aware of what I demand, how I appreciate to work with him. The level which he is playing is still super high and outstanding."

