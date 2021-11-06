Skip to main content
    November 6, 2021
    Report: Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger 'Likes' Manager Carlo Ancelotti Amid Real Madrid Links

    Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger 'likes' Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, according to reports.

    The news comes after Los Blancos have been heavily linked with the German, whose contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire at the end of the season.

    As per AS, Rudiger is a fan of Ancelotti and could be convinced to depart for Madrid.

    The Spanish outlet reports that 'the club waits in silence' but are ready to pounce if Rudiger becomes available.

    AS also state that Rudiger 'likes a lot those responsible for the sports areas of Real Madrid', and could be convinced into moving to Spain if he departs Chelsea.

    Los Blancos had previously been reported as 'happy to wait' for Rudiger until the end of the season when he becomes a free agent.

    The Spanish giants are reportedly willing to offer Rudiger a hefty financial package to complete a switch to Ancelotti's side as Chelsea are reluctant to match his salary demands and are supposedly refusing to offer in excess of £150,000-a-week.

    Chelsea are reported to already be making alternative plans to replace Rudiger should they begin next season without the Germany international at the club.

    However, it is unclear as to whether the German wishes to depart for Spain. 

