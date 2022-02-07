Report: Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Meets With PSG Amid Summer Transfer Links

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger's agent has met with Paris Saint-Germain director Leonardo regarding a potential summer transfer move to the French club, according to reports.

The Blues' key defender is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to put pen to paper on an extension.

As per Spanish outlet AS, Rudiger's agent has met with Leonardo regarding a potential switch to PSG at the end of his deal at Chelsea.

The report states: "Right now the German is free to negotiate with any club. The information indicates that the player would like to wear white, but PSG has come strong to the bidding and their offer would beat Real Madrid's.

"There has even already been a meeting between his agent and Leonardo. Rudiger has the future in his hands."

This comes after latest reports have stated that Rudiger has rejected Chelsea's latest approach, offering £200,000-a-week.

Last month, Thomas Tuchel admitted he didn't need to sit down to hold talks with Rudiger to convince him to stay.

"I don’t feel he needs a lot of coffees with me. He is a guy that needs to trust you, to feel the connection, feel the trust. He wants to feel it by minutes and by actions. I don’t feel Toni needs a lot of words, pampering and coffee talks or invitations to dinner or whatever.

"He is a top professional, this is what he proves. He is important, nothing has changed. We are in talks. It is in good hands because I trust the club 100 per cent and I trust the player so it’s a no problem situation for me.

"Obviously also for Toni he can still deliver, he did a fantastic match now in a back four. He’s super reliable. Nothing has changed. The points of view have not changed. Once something chances, you will be the first to know.”

