Report: Chelsea's Approach For Aymeric Laporte Rejected By Manchester City

Chelsea are getting closer to signing Manchester City defender Nathan Ake but the prospect of doing the double with Aymeric Laporte has been rejected out of hand by the Citizens.

The Blues agreed personal terms with Ake earlier this week and have also finalised their deal for England international Raheem Sterling.

Laporte on Man City's trophy tour. IMAGO / PanoramiC

The Evening Standard has reported that Chelsea's approach for the centre back was shot down before talks could begin, with the Spanish international uninterested in leaving the Premier league champions this summer.

There was speculation that Laporte would be exiting the club last year but after a strong season back in sky blue, the defender has completely ruled out a move away.

He told RMC Sport: "Yes [I am staying this season], I'm super happy and fit. The team too. There remains only the common objective, the Champions League, but we will do everything to get it this year."

Laporte lay on the floor during City's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. IMAGO / Xinhua

The 28-year-old joined the northwest club in 2018, with the aim to bring supporters their first European trophy, and perhaps he won't decide to leave them until they do.

