Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea's Approach For Aymeric Laporte Rejected By Manchester City

Chelsea are getting closer to signing Manchester City defender Nathan Ake but the prospect of doing the double with Aymeric Laporte has been rejected out of hand by the Citizens. 

The Blues agreed personal terms with Ake earlier this week and have also finalised their deal for England international Raheem Sterling

Laporte

Laporte on Man City's trophy tour. 

The Evening Standard has reported that Chelsea's approach for the centre back was shot down before talks could begin, with the Spanish international uninterested in leaving the Premier league champions this summer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There was speculation that Laporte would be exiting the club last year but after a strong season back in sky blue, the defender has completely ruled out a move away. 

He told RMC Sport: "Yes [I am staying this season], I'm super happy and fit. The team too. There remains only the common objective, the Champions League, but we will do everything to get it this year."

Laporte lay on the floor during City's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Laporte lay on the floor during City's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old joined the northwest club in 2018, with the aim to bring supporters their first European trophy, and perhaps he won't decide to leave them until they do. 

                                             Read More Chelsea News

Azpilicueta
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Want £8 million For Cesar Azpilicueta If Barcelona Looks To Sign The Spaniard

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Features/Opinions

Opinion: What To Expect From Manchester City Superstar Raheem Sterling

By Kieran Neller16 hours ago
Dayot Upamecano
Transfer News

Chelsea Interested In Bayern Munich Star Dayot Upamecano As The German Side Look Poised To Sign Juventus Ace Matthijs de Ligt

By Kieran Neller16 hours ago
Kante Azpi
Transfer News

Report: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Considering Approach For Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante

By Kieran Neller17 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

News: Chelsea Reach Total Agreement With Manchester City To Sign English Forward Raheem Sterling

By Connor Dossi-White17 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Raphinha Not Traveling On Leeds United Pre-Season Tour And Growing Frustrated With Barcelona

By Stephen Smith22 hours ago
Lewandowski
Transfer News

Report: Robert Lewandowski Would Prefer Move To Barcelona Or Chelsea Than Stay At Bayern Munich

By Connor Dossi-WhiteJul 9, 2022
Allegiant stadium
News

Chelsea's USA Pre-Season Fixtures And Where You Can Watch Them

By Melissa EdwardsJul 9, 2022