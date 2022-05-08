Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea's Armando Broja 'High Up on List of Summer Targets' for West Ham

Chelsea forward Armando Broja is currently under the watchful eye of West Ham manager David Moyes, who is desperate not to get left short up front next season, according to reports.

The Albanian striker is currently out on loan at Southampton this season and has impressed potential suitors ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

With nine goals in all competitions so far this year, Broja has played a pivotal role in his side's season, helping Ralph Hasenhuttl's side avoid chances of relegation this year.

imago1011337104h (1)

As per the MailOnline, Broja is wanted by Moyes after his side failed to qualify for this season's Europa League final, being beaten by Frankfurt in the semi-final of the competition.

The east London side are desperate to have a threat up front next season and Broja could act as a more realistic target than Benfica striker Darwin Nunez who is also linked with an exit.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Saints manager Hasenhuttl is pleased with how the Albanian international has settled in at the club, insisting he too would like him for another year.

imago1010489592h

“It has been a very important first season for him. At this moment it is not easy to negotiate with Chelsea.

"There is no question, and it is not surprising that I want him to stay here another year. I know this would be good for him.

"After the first big impact he made in the league everybody knows him now and everybody is taking care of him."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011863108h
News

Double Delight for Chelsea as Women Win WSL & U23s Avoid Premier League 2 Relegation

By Matt Debono6 minutes ago
imago1011817036h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Brace Vs Wolves Perfect Confidence Booster Ahead of FA Cup Final

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1011816321h
News

Christian Pulisic Fires Message at Chelsea Squad Insisting They Finish Season Strong

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago0041027185h
News

Report: Government Will Not Block Chelsea Sale if Bruce Buck & Marina Granovskaia Remain

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011841040h
News

How Todd Boehly Reacted to Chelsea Conceding in Stoppage Time Vs Wolves

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011539228h (1)
News

Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea Statistics Prove Thomas Tuchel Making Wrong Selection Decision

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011828361h
News

Revealed: Todd Boehly's Winless Run Watching Chelsea Extends After Wolves Draw

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011825846h
News

Todd Boehly Begins Chelsea Plans as 'A-List Summer Signings' Targeted for Thomas Tuchel

By Matt Debono3 hours ago