Report: Chelsea's Armando Broja 'High Up on List of Summer Targets' for West Ham

Chelsea forward Armando Broja is currently under the watchful eye of West Ham manager David Moyes, who is desperate not to get left short up front next season, according to reports.

The Albanian striker is currently out on loan at Southampton this season and has impressed potential suitors ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

With nine goals in all competitions so far this year, Broja has played a pivotal role in his side's season, helping Ralph Hasenhuttl's side avoid chances of relegation this year.

As per the MailOnline, Broja is wanted by Moyes after his side failed to qualify for this season's Europa League final, being beaten by Frankfurt in the semi-final of the competition.

The east London side are desperate to have a threat up front next season and Broja could act as a more realistic target than Benfica striker Darwin Nunez who is also linked with an exit.

Saints manager Hasenhuttl is pleased with how the Albanian international has settled in at the club, insisting he too would like him for another year.

“It has been a very important first season for him. At this moment it is not easy to negotiate with Chelsea.

"There is no question, and it is not surprising that I want him to stay here another year. I know this would be good for him.

"After the first big impact he made in the league everybody knows him now and everybody is taking care of him."

