Report: Chelsea's Asking Price for Kurt Zouma Revealed Amid Sevilla & West Ham Interest

Chelsea are set to demand £20-30 million for Kurt Zouma this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has been reluctant to be included in an exchange deal for Sevilla star Jules Koundé, who has emerged as the Blues' top defensive target ahead of the new campaign.

The likes of Tottenham and Crystal Palace have also reportedly held talks with the French centre-half, who has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

As per Goal, Chelsea will look to cash in on Zouma should an offer in the region of £20-30 million (€23.6-35.5 million) present itself before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

A switch across town to West Ham was recently deemed as difficult due to financial reasons, with the Hammers unable to match the Blues' asking price for their defender, whose wage expectations proved too high to match for David Moyes' side.

It has further been stated that while the AS Saint-Étienne is open to parting ways with the European Champions this summer, he would be happy to stay put at Chelsea, who are looking to bolster their squad to compete on all fronts next term.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Interestingly, the chances of including Zouma in a potential player-plus-cash deal for Koundé haven't been ruled out, though it has been reported recently that Chelsea are willing to pay hard cash to land the young France international if their current man does not head the other way.

With the Blues keen to sign Koundé, Zouma might become surplus to requirements in west London, though he did amass 36 outings across all competitions last term.

The Sevilla defender has a release clause worth €80 million (£67.6 million) in his contract, but Chelsea are looking to secure his signature for less than this, by offering Zouma as part of a deal.

