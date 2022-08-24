Report: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Close' to Joining Bayer Leverkusen
Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to leave Chelsea on loan this summer with Bundesliga side Bayern Leverkusen currently winning the race.
Throughout the whole summer transfer window, Callum Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.
The 21-year-old was injured for a large majority of the last campaign but after returning, he seems to have fallen out of favour with Thomas Tuchel.
So much so, that Hudson-Odoi has been actively pushing for a move away this summer.
Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United, Leicester City and Southampton have all been trying to sign him.
It's not just English clubs after his signature too, with reports claiming that Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund, among others, have all been in contact with Chelsea about him.
However, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Hudson-Odoi is 'close' to joining German side Bayern Leverkusen on a season-long loan.
His brother, Bradley Hudson-Odoi, and his father, who are his agents, are currently in 'advanced talks' with Leverkusen about the deal.
The report also claims that the German side look to have beaten out as many as '20 clubs' who were interested in the 21-year-old.
Dharmesh claims that there is still work to be done but there is willingness from all parties to get the deal completed.
