Report: Chelsea's Cesare Casadei Is Joining Reading On Loan

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei will join Reading on loan for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea signed Cesare Casadei in the summer as a highly rated young midfielder, but he was never brought into the club to have an immediate impact.

The new recruitment policy at Chelsea is to breed the next generation of young stars by signing them and letting them grow inside the and outside the club. Casadei is one of those projects.

Casadei is now set to join Reading on loan until the end of the season.

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei is set to join Reading on loan.

According to Adrian Kajumba, Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei is set to join Reading on loan until the end of the season.

The move is likely to give the player a taste of what senior football is like, and there is no better league for him to adapt than the Championship.

Casadei will be working under one of the finest midfielder's the Premier League has ever seen in Paul Ince, and it will be a chance for him to grow as a player.

Chelsea view Cesare Casadei as a huge player for the future.

At 20-years old Chelsea feel it's the perfect time to send the player on loan, although judging by his performances for the youth team it's a slight surprise he hasn't been given a chance in the first-team.

Reading play Manchester United in the FA Cup tomorrow but the deal will not be finalized in time. He could be available if all goes well to play their next league game against Reading on the 4th of February.

