Report: Chelsea's Chances of Signing Erling Haaland Diminished Amid Manchester City Agreement

Chelsea's chances of signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland have been diminished amid his agreement with Manchester City, according to reports.

The Blues were heavily linked with the Norwegian last summer, but eventually signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club record fee.

Haaland is one of the most sought after talents in world football, with the 21-year-old scoring 80 goals in 79 appearances in just over two years at Dortmund.

IMAGO / Eibner

According to The Daily Mail, City have 'a deal in place' to sign the striker from the Bundesliga side in the summer transfer window.

Personal terms are believed to have been discussed, as well as the structure of the transfer.

Despite Haaland having a release clause of £63 million in his contract, the move is expected to reach the heights of around £100 million in total.

Such news could spell the end of Chelsea's pursuit for the player, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG also believed to be interested in a transfer.

IMAGO / Philipp Szyza

Haaland's father used to play for City, therefore his links with a move to the Etihad Stadium come as no surprise.

Even though the Norwegian international has had a couple spells out of action due to injury this season, he has still been able to amass 29 goal contributions in 20 games for Dortmund in all competitions.

As a result of the recent news the Blues are now unlikely to sign the striker at the end of the season, with Lukaku set to stay.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube