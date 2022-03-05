Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea's Andreas Christensen 'Really Close' to Joining Barcelona Despite Bayern Munich Interest

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is 'really close' to joining Barcelona as a free agent at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Danish international's deal at Chelsea expires at the end of the season and he has been free to speak to clubs since January.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the defender is 'really close' to joining Barcelona.

imago1010088979h

The Italian journalist continues to state that Bayern Munich's contract proposal was bettered by Barcelona.

Latest reports have stated that the Dane had given Barcelona a 'verbal okay' and now it appears he is set to join the Spanish giants.

Read More

Thomas Tuchel showed signs of frustration with the centre-back earlier this season because of the contract talks which saw Christensen stall before he was dropped for a series of matches.

imago1010088973h

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," he said.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

It remains to be seen as to where he will end up but Barcelona are 'really close' to making the signing.

An announcement is set to be made in due course as the Blues will likely enter the market for a replacement in the summer window.

