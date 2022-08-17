Report: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic Given The All Clear To Leave This Summer

Christian Pulisic has been told he is allowed to leave Chelsea this summer with Premier League and Serie A clubs lining up bids for the United States Captain.

According to Graeme Bailey and Scott Saunders from 90 Minute Football, Pulisic has been given the all-clear to leave as Thomas Tuchel looks to clear out some of Chelsea's forwards.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech are two other forwards that Tuchel is allowing to leave the club this summer. Timo Werner has already left the side joining his former German club RB Leipzig and £100 million signing Romelu Lukaku has been sent out on loan to Inter Milan where the Belgian has seen recent success.

Manchester United has recently become the front runner on taking Pulisic on loan for a season. The Red Devils also have taken interest in the Blue's Moroccan winger Ziyech but no offer has been made just yet.

Pulisic's former club Borussia Dortmund has also made contact. Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, and Newcastle United have all shown interest in the American.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Chelsea is already in talks to bring in new forwards, former Arsenal player Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang looks to be on the top of that list.

Reports suggest the deal is becoming closer by the day with Aubameyangs agents in talks with the likes of Todd Boehly over a deal to bring the Gabonese international to Stamford Bridge.

