Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic Given The All Clear To Leave This Summer

Christian Pulisic has been told he is allowed to leave Chelsea this summer with Premier League and Serie A clubs lining up bids for the United States Captain. 

According to Graeme Bailey and Scott Saunders from 90 Minute Football, Pulisic has been given the all-clear to leave as Thomas Tuchel looks to clear out some of Chelsea's forwards. 

Timo Werner Christian Pulisic

 Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech are two other forwards that Tuchel is allowing to leave the club this summer. Timo Werner has already left the side joining his former German club RB Leipzig and £100 million signing Romelu Lukaku has been sent out on loan to Inter Milan where the Belgian has seen recent success. 

Manchester United has recently become the front runner on taking Pulisic on loan for a season. The Red Devils also have taken interest in the Blue's Moroccan winger Ziyech but no offer has been made just yet.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pulisic's former club Borussia Dortmund has also made contact. Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, and Newcastle United have all shown interest in the American. 

Aubameyang

Chelsea is already in talks to bring in new forwards, former Arsenal player Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang looks to be on the top of that list. 

Reports suggest the deal is becoming closer by the day with Aubameyangs agents in talks with the likes of Todd Boehly over a deal to bring the Gabonese international to Stamford Bridge.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Michy Batshuayi
News

Michy Batshuayi Opens up About His Game Time at Chelsea

By Charlie Webb40 minutes ago
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Armando Broja Still Everton's Top Target Despite Little Progress

By Connor Dossi-White45 minutes ago
MArc Cucurella
News

Marc Cucurella Talks About ‘Clear’ Red Card for Cristian Romero for Pulling His Hair

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Reece James
News

'It's Great Seeing New Players' - Reece James On Summer Arrivals And Desire To Win

By Luka Foley2 hours ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Hakim Ziyech And Callum Hudson-Odoi

By Luka Foley2 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel Kai Havertz
Transfer News

Pundit Claims a ‘Natural Number Nine’ Is the ‘Missing Link’ for Thomas Tuchel’s Side

By Charlie Webb3 hours ago
Cristian Romero
News

Former Referee Says Cristian Romero Should’ve Been Shown a Red Card Against Chelsea

By Charlie Webb3 hours ago
Willian
Transfer News

Report: Fulham Exploring Move For Former Chelsea And Arsenal Winger Willian

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago