Report: Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Could Become Newcastle Target Following Takeover

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could become a legitimate Newcastle target following their new ownership, according to reports.

The north east club has been taken over by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) in a takeover deal worth £300 million.

Since becoming the club with the wealthiest owners in the world, there has been plenty of speculation as to what is next for Newcastle.

SIPA USA

As per DailyMail, Newcastle's plan will be to target the best players in the Premier League outside of the top six clubs in the January transfer window.

Players like Leicester's Youri Tielemens, who is out of contract next summer, and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher are two likely options for the club to make a move for.

Gallagher has been at Chelsea since he was eight years old, but has still never played a match at senior level for the club.

Since progressing to the senior ranks in 2019, he has been sent out on four different loan spells.

With time spent at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and currently at Crystal Palace, the last few years for Gallagher have been spent building his name outside of Chelsea.

SIPA USA

But following praise from Crystal Palace manager Vieira, Gallagher is attracting a lot of interest from different clubs.

"He's a joy to work with," said Viera

"His work ethic is fantastic, always positive and the way he is on the field, he is the same off it.

"He still has parts of his game that he needs to improve, but when we're doing feedback on his game, the way he takes in the information and the way he translates it after on the field shows me, he's somebody that wants to improve."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube