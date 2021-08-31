Report: Chelsea's Deadline Day 'More About Outgoings Rather Than Incomings'

Not what we want to hear.

What's left of Chelsea's transfer window will be focused on outgoings rather than ingoins, according to reports.

The Blues have been heavily linked with deadline day additions but it appears that there are more likely to be outgoings.

As per Simon Johnson, the Blues are more likely to see outgoings rather than sign players.

The news comes as deals for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez appear to be dead in the water.

The Blues have been told that they must pay Kounde's £68 million release clause in full to land the defender before the end of the transfer window.

Saul's chances of joining Chelsea are 'over' as Atletico cannot secure a replacement and the Blues are unwilling to add an obligation to buy in the deal.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The most likely players to leave Chelsea before the end of the window are the likes of Malang Sarr, Charly Musonda and Lewis Baker who are all surplus to requirements under Thomas Tuchel.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampardu and Callum Hudson-Odoi are set to stay at Chelsea despite links with loan moves on Deadline Day.

Trevoh Chalobah is also set to remain at Stamford Bridge as he impressed Tuchel in pre-season and looked sharp against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup Final and against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Dujon Sterling was the first outgoing, leaving for Blackpool on a season-long loan and several others are set to depart before the end of the window.

