Report: Chelsea's Defensive Trio All Likely to Leave The Club in The Summer

Chelsea's defensive trio of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are all most likely going to leave the west London club this summer, according to reports.

The trio's contracts expire at the end of the season and they have all attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

Despite the interest in the players however, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are still convinced they can keep them at the club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As reported by TEAMtalk, the most likely outcome is that the trio will leave west London in the summer with a host of Europe's top clubs showing an interest.

It was recently reported, by El Chiringuito TV, that a deal for both Azpilicueta and Christensen to move to Barcelona is 'practically done' and the pair are likely to be playing under Xavi from next summer onwards.

Christensen was also being sought after by Borussia Dortmund before they completed the signing of Niklas Sule from Bayern Munich, which has reportedly led to them dropping their interest in the Denmark international.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Rudiger, on the other hand, has had several back and forths with Chelsea over a potential contract extension, consistently demanding more than what Thomas Tuchel's side were willing to offer him.

Real Madrid first showed an interest, alongside Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, in the German international before reportedly withdrawing their interest.

Now, Chelsea are doing all they can to hold onto the services provided by the 29-year-old.