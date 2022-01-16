Report: Chelsea's Frenkie De Jong Bid Rumours Rubbished as Club Prioritise Wing-Back Signing

Barcelona have not reveiced any official offer for midfielder Frenkie De Jong amid rumours that Chelsea have offered £33 million for the Dutch international, according to reports.

The Spanish club could listen to bids for their midfielder to offload more wages in their squad.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have not received any official or verbal proposals for De Jong as things stand.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

This comes after Spanish outlet El Nacional reported that De Jong has become a key target for the Blues, with Thomas Tuchel's side already making a £33 million offer.

The Dutch international has been impressive for the Catalan side since arriving from Ajax in 2019, becoming a pivotal figure at the club.

De Jong has made 117 appearances for Xavi's side already and racked up 24 appearances this season, however Barcelona could cash in on him to ease their financial demands.

Chelsea have suffered a crisis in midfield this season with injuries to N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek already suffered this season whilst Saul Niguez failed to hit the ground running.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Therefore, it is believed that Tuchel's side will make a move for a midfielder in the summer.

However, Romano believes that the Blues are focusing on bringing in a wing-back in the January window as Reece James and Ben Chilwell have suffered long-term injuries.

De Jong's Barcelona teammate Sergino Dest could complete a move to the Blues in January as Barcelona are prepared to let him leave.

