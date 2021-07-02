Report: Chelsea Have 'Big Chance' to Sign Erling Haaland

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea's Haaland Chances Revealed

A boost for the Blues in striker pursuit.
Chelsea have a 'big chance' to sign their priority transfer target Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is wanted this summer by Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel's men eye a new world class centre-forward and Chelsea view the striker as their 'dream signing'.

As per Christian Falk, Chelsea have a 'big chance' of getting their man if the Blues 'break the bank' and pay a big price for the Norwegian this summer.

Chelsea hope to sign Haaland this summer

The Norwegian has a release clause of £68 million which becomes active next summer but Chelsea are exploring a way of acquiring him this summer as they search for a goalscorer and it is believed that if Chelsea pay a huge fee for the striker, Borussia Dortmund will let him leave despite Jadon Sancho departure.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is keen on a deal and is at the heart of trying to get a transfer agreed and over the line, and there has been a major development in the deal, as it was reported that Haaland expects to be joining the Blues next season.

Haaland is seen as Chelsea's main priority this summer, with England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane also on the Blues' shortlist.

However, in order to pay a big fee for the forward, Chelsea might have to wait for Tammy Abraham to depart and recent reports have suggested that the Englishman's departure is not imminent.

Haaland scored 41 goals in 41 games for Dortmund last season

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

