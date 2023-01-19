Report: Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech Is Available In January

The idea of Hakim Ziyech leaving Chelsea has been something that has been reported for some time, and it now looks like it could become a reality in this January window.

Ziyech has been out of favour this season at Chelsea and it would be wise of the club to cash in on the player while his stocks remain high after an impressive World Cup.

There has been interest in Ziyech so far, and some of the clubs are within the Premier League.

Hakim Ziyech is availabke this month to leave the club. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Hakim Ziyech is available to clubs in January and if the right offer comes along he is expected to leave the club.

Newcastle are one of the clubs interested in the Moroccan but there has been no concrete offers for Ziyech at this stage from any club.

Chelsea tried to use Ziyech as makeweight in a potential deal for Yves Bissouma from Tottenham in recent days but the offer was rejected outright by Spurs.

Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move to Newcastle in recent weeks. IMAGO / Colorsport

The signing of Noni Madueke today and the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk last week effectively signalled the end of Ziyech's time at Chelsea, and it now seems inevitable that he will leave the club.

It will only happen if the right offer comes in, and Chelsea will likely want a permanent move instead of a loan move. The next few days will be important and it's a deal to watch.

