Report: Chelsea Have a 'Good Chance' of Signing Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi This Summer - PSG Interested

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea's Have a 'Good Chance' Of Signing Serie A Star

With Inter needing the money, it's Chelsea's time to profit.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have a 'good chance' of signing Inter Milan right-sided player Achraf Hakimi, according to reports,

It is a necessity for Inter Milan to sell players this transfer window, a sacrifice to balance their finances according to Angelo Mangiante of Sky Italy.

Inter Milan have set Hakimi's asking price at €75-80 million, a figure that does not scare off potential suitors Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

sipa_32935665

It is believed that the Blues are slightly further ahead of the French club as Chelsea are closer to the evaluation that Inter Milan have set for the player, however the offer will still need to be increased from the already offered €60 million.

Inter also hold interest in Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, giving Chelsea the upper hand in negotiations.

sipa_33032547

What has Hakimi's agent said?

Alejandro Camano said: “The only one who is going to leave Inter for now is Hakimi, who is also representing him."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1003168659
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Friday 18 June

sipa_32888486 (1)
Transfer News

Jorginho to Stay at Chelsea Despite Interest From Top European Clubs

sipa_33188604
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea in 'Pole Position' to Sign Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi This Summer

sipa_33032547
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have a 'Good Chance' of Signing Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi This Summer - PSG Interested

sipa_32788513
Features/Opinions

Alexander Isak: An Alternative to Erling Haaland?

sipa_33523624
News

Report: Why Antonio Rudiger Has Rejected Latest Chelsea Contract Talks

Ramos_2
News

Sergio Ramos Has Already Been Warned Against Chelsea Move by Former Blues Player

sipa_33597565
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Round Up / Thursday 17 June: Former Blues Inspire Belgium Comeback Against Andreas Christensen's Denmark