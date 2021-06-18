Report: Chelsea Have a 'Good Chance' of Signing Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi This Summer - PSG Interested

Chelsea have a 'good chance' of signing Inter Milan right-sided player Achraf Hakimi, according to reports,

It is a necessity for Inter Milan to sell players this transfer window, a sacrifice to balance their finances according to Angelo Mangiante of Sky Italy.

Inter Milan have set Hakimi's asking price at €75-80 million, a figure that does not scare off potential suitors Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

It is believed that the Blues are slightly further ahead of the French club as Chelsea are closer to the evaluation that Inter Milan have set for the player, however the offer will still need to be increased from the already offered €60 million.

Inter also hold interest in Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, giving Chelsea the upper hand in negotiations.

What has Hakimi's agent said?

Alejandro Camano said: “The only one who is going to leave Inter for now is Hakimi, who is also representing him."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

