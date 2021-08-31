August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea's Hopes of Signing Saul Niguez Are 'Over' as Blues Prioritise Jules Kounde Deal

The deal is off.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea's hopes of signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan are over, according to reports.

The midfielder has been linked with a switch to Chelsea but the move is dead.

Several reports have confirmed the news.

sipa_34781090

Jacob Steinberg broke the news, reporting that Chelsea's hopes of signing Saul are over.

He continues to state that a late tournaround could happen but as things stand the deal is off.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news as he said that the deal was 'completely blocked'. Chelsea are convinced that the deal is 'definitely' going to collapse.

Nizaar Kinsella continued to state that Chelsea never respnded to Atletico Madrid after they set out their terms. Jules Kounde was a 'bigger priority'.

The report comes following news that the Blues are set for a 'very busy' Deadline Day.

sipa_34607417

It was revealed in Spanish media that Saul's departure is 'closer than ever' but Chelsea's pursuit for the 26-year-old appears to be over.

A lot can change ahead of the transfer deadline on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sevilla's Kounde is 'waiting nervously' as Chelsea wish to sign the defenderand prioritise him over Saul.

It was reported that Chelsea had a fresh bid of €55 million rejected by Sevilla in recent days as the Blues were believed to have walked away after Sevilla raised their asking price by €15 million despite Chelsea thinking a fee had been agreed between the clubs.

The Blues could make a move to sign the defender then return for Saul later in the day.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

CHO vs Villa
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Set to Stay at Chelsea Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

pjimage (7)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Hopes of Signing Saul Niguez Are 'Over' as Blues Prioritise Jules Kounde Deal

skysports-deadline-day-football_4007085
Transfer News

Deadline Day Live: The Latest Chelsea Transfer News - Kounde & Saul Targets

Tuchel cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Terms 'Have Been Set' for Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez Ahead of Chelsea Negotiations

pjimage (7)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set for 'Very Busy' Deadline Day Amid Jules Kounde & Saul Niguez Links

sipa_33502932
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea and Atletico Madrid Re-Open Saul Niguez Talks Following Thomas Tuchel Demand

sipa_34781087
Transfer News

Report: Saul Niguez's Atletico Madrid Departure 'Closer Than Ever' Amid Chelsea Links

sipa_34607417 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde 'Waiting Nervously' Amid Chelsea Rumours on Deadline Day