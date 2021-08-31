Report: Chelsea's Hopes of Signing Saul Niguez Are 'Over' as Blues Prioritise Jules Kounde Deal

The deal is off.

Chelsea's hopes of signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan are over, according to reports.

The midfielder has been linked with a switch to Chelsea but the move is dead.

Several reports have confirmed the news.

(Photo by Manu Reino / PRESSINPHOTO)

Jacob Steinberg broke the news, reporting that Chelsea's hopes of signing Saul are over.

He continues to state that a late tournaround could happen but as things stand the deal is off.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news as he said that the deal was 'completely blocked'. Chelsea are convinced that the deal is 'definitely' going to collapse.

Nizaar Kinsella continued to state that Chelsea never respnded to Atletico Madrid after they set out their terms. Jules Kounde was a 'bigger priority'.

The report comes following news that the Blues are set for a 'very busy' Deadline Day.

Photo by Francis Gonzalez / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

It was revealed in Spanish media that Saul's departure is 'closer than ever' but Chelsea's pursuit for the 26-year-old appears to be over.

A lot can change ahead of the transfer deadline on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sevilla's Kounde is 'waiting nervously' as Chelsea wish to sign the defenderand prioritise him over Saul.

It was reported that Chelsea had a fresh bid of €55 million rejected by Sevilla in recent days as the Blues were believed to have walked away after Sevilla raised their asking price by €15 million despite Chelsea thinking a fee had been agreed between the clubs.

The Blues could make a move to sign the defender then return for Saul later in the day.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube