Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea’s Interest in Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Sporting’s Matheus Nunes Is ‘Genuine’

It looks like Chelsea could try and sign Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong this summer.

So far this window, Todd Boehly and his team have been working on signing centre-backs.

Another position the Blues desperately needed was a winger and with the announcement of Raheem Sterling, Boehly can move on to other targets.

One position that doesn't need strengthening too much this summer is the midfield. Thomas Tuchel has a fair few options as it is and any more would mean someone would probably have to leave.

However, that hasn't stopped Chelsea from being linked with two very highly rated midfielder targets this summer.

Miguel Delaney of the Independent has claimed that the Blues are in fact interested in two midfielders this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, and Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes.

Frenkie de Jong
Matheus Nunes

De Jong is currently in a pickle. He doesn't want to leave Barcelona but the Cules want to sell him this summer.

Man United are interested but he apparently doesn't want to join them and take a pay cut.

Nunes is very sort after and a recent report claimed that the 15 to 20 'top clubs' are in the race for his signature this summer.

Delaney described the Blues' interest in both players as 'genuine'. So who knows, maybe a move is on the horizon.

Read More Chelsea News

Presnel Kimpembe
Transfer News

Report: David Ornstein Confirms Chelsea Have Opened Talks With PSG for Presnel Kimpembe

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Armando Broja Chelsea
Transfer News

‘They Have Ambition’ - Pundit Thinks Newcastle Will Beat Everton and West Ham to Signing Chelsea’s Armando Broja

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Raheem Sterling Shot Down Interest From Spurs And Arsenal Before Choosing Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards5 hours ago
Reece James
News

‘I Don’t See Why Anything Would Change’ - Chelsea’s Reece James Talks About His Future Amid Contract Talks

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Chelsea Officially Announce Signing Raheem Sterling From Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards5 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly To Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards6 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

‘I’m Surprised’ - Pundit Shocked That Manchester City Are Selling Nathan Ake to Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis8 hours ago
imago1008863343h
News

Moment Captured Where Chelsea Star Jorginho 'Ruined' American Fan's Two Christian Pulisic Shirts

By Kieran Neller15 hours ago